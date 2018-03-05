POLITICS

Gun safety plan unveiled by Sens. Pat Toomey and Chris Coons

EMBED </>More Videos

New gun laws topped the agenda Monday morning at an event in the Old City section of Philadelphia. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A bipartisan group of U.S. senators want state law enforcement to be alerted when someone who isn't allowed to buy a gun tries to purchase one.

U.S. Sens. Pat Toomey and Chris Coons on Monday said they'll introduce a bill requiring federal authorities to notify states when a felon or a fugitive attempts to buy a firearm but fails the National Instant Criminal Background Check System.

Toomey, a Pennsylvania Republican, and Coons, a Delaware Democrat, said the legislation is a commonsense way to keep people trying to illegally buy guns on the radar of state law enforcement.

A bill to strengthen the background checks law, called "Fix NICS," has gained bipartisan backing and support from the NRA, though Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says no gun-related legislation would be heard this week.

The NICS Denial Notification Act requires federal authorities to alert state law enforcement when these individuals attempt to purchase firearms, which can be a warning sign of criminal behavior.

It will also require the Department of Justice to publish an annual report with statistics about its prosecution of background check denial cases, so Congress and voters can hold federal officials accountable.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicspennsylvania newsgun controlgun lawsdelaware newsCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Trump's military parade could cost $12 million: Official
Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court
Trump confirms new paint job for Air Force One
More Politics
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Show More
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Ford recalls 550K vehicles that can roll away unexpectedly
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
More News