Video shows armed convenience store robbery in Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Violent armed robbery in Frankford: Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at Noon on March 5, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia Police are working to track down two men caught on camera robbing a convenience store in Frankford.

It happened at 2:49 p.m. on February 7 at the Quicky Mart in the 4300 block of Frankford Avenue.

Police say the two suspects burst into the store.

EMBED More News Videos

Watch surveillance video of an armed convenience store robbery in Philadelphia on February 7, 2018.



One pulled out a handgun, told a clerk to give him all the money in the cash register and fired two shots in the direction of workers at the deli counter.

The suspects made off with an unknown amount of cash. They were last seen heading south on Griscom Street.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with information about the crime or these suspects is asked to contact Det. Enz at the Philadelphia Police Northeast Detective Division: 215-686-3153/3154.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsrobberytheftarmed robberysurveillance videocaught on cameraNortheast Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Show More
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Ford recalls 550K vehicles that can roll away unexpectedly
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
More News