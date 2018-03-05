EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3177296" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch surveillance video of an armed convenience store robbery in Philadelphia on February 7, 2018.

Philadelphia Police are working to track down two men caught on camera robbing a convenience store in Frankford.It happened at 2:49 p.m. on February 7 at the Quicky Mart in the 4300 block of Frankford Avenue.Police say the two suspects burst into the store.One pulled out a handgun, told a clerk to give him all the money in the cash register and fired two shots in the direction of workers at the deli counter.The suspects made off with an unknown amount of cash. They were last seen heading south on Griscom Street.No one was hurt.Anyone with information about the crime or these suspects is asked to contact Det. Enz at the Philadelphia Police Northeast Detective Division: 215-686-3153/3154.------