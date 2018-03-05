PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Jason Kelce meets his biggest fan 'Mini Mummer'

EMBED </>More Videos

Toddler dresses up as Jason Kelce: Sharrie Williams reports on Action News at 4 p.m., March 5, 2018 (WPVI)

Digital Producer Brock Koller
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Jason Kelce dressed as a Mummer was one of the most memorable parts of the Philadelphia Eagles Championship Parade.

On Sunday, Kelce was part of another memorable moment.

EMBED More News Videos

Jason Kelce meets Mini Mummer. Video courtesy: Jim Slattery


The Eagles center came to face to face with his biggest fan - the Mini Mummer, better known as Landon Slattery.



At almost 2 years old, his birthday is next month, Landon came dressed in the same Mummers attire when he met Kelce at the Philadelphia Sports Card and Memorabilia Show at Valley Forge Casino.

"Landon is a huge Eagles fan. He knows the Eagles chant and recognizes the players," his father Jim told Action News on Monday. "Whenever he sees the Eagles logo on a shirt, sign, TV, etc. he shouts 'Go Birds!'"



For the parade, Jason Kelce got his hands on the Avalon String Band's 2008 outfit. But where did young Landon get his miniature version?



"My wife and I made his outfit. We used a lot of iron on transfers and hot glue. The hat was originally a chef's hat!" Jim said.



And Kelce seemed to approve.

"I like your outfit, man," Kelce told his young fan.

The Levittown couple decided to make the costume for their son because of Kelce's famous Super Bowl Parade speech he gave on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
EMBED More News Videos

Jason Kelce remains the talk of the town. Vernon Odom reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on February 9, 2018.



"Even though Landon can't listen to all of the language in it, the message is the epitome of what we want for him - no matter what life throws at him, or what adversity he faces, we want him to know he can be and do anything he puts his mind to," Jim said.



Landon's Eagles fandom began even before he was born. In their pregnancy announcement back in April 2016, his parents held up a little Eagles jersey with the name "Baby Slat."



Since his birth, Landon has been watching the games with his dad, and that includes Super Bowl LII.

"He was mimicking all of my reactions during the game. He would shout 'yes' while pumping his fist in the air," Jim said.


Jim says his son was extremely excited not only meet Kelce, but all the players.



He was fist-bumping and high-fiving, like a member of the team.

"I've been an Eagles fan for as long as I can remember and nothing compares to the feeling of experiencing all this with my son," Jim said.



------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia Eaglesmummers
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Free Philadelphia Eagles public practice tickets go fast
Eagles to hold 2 public practices, tickets required
All-Star Game: Nola shines, Trout gives Eagles shoutout
Carson Wentz is married! See wedding photos
More Philadelphia Eagles
SPORTS
U.S. Open Cup: Houston Dynamo, Philadelphia Union book places semifinals
Former Marine Jake Wood receives ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Teen baseball players' sportsmanship earns honorary ESPYS
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
More Sports
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Show More
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Ford recalls 550K vehicles that can roll away unexpectedly
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
More News