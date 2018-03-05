Armed robbery at West Philly market caught on camera

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Police are searching for four men who robbed a West Philadelphia mini mart at gunpoint.
The four men, one was armed with a shotgun, stormed the I&S Market in the 5200 block of Jefferson Street a week ago. Police released the surveillance video on Monday.
They forced employees to the back of the store before stealing cash and making their getaway.
Anyone with information should contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-3183/3184.
