FLOWER SHOW

6abc's 2018 Philadelphia Flower Show Special

6abc's 2018 Philadelphia Flower Show Special (1 of 7)

2018 Flower Show Special: Pt. 1

Welcome inside the 2018 Flower Show. (WPVI)

The 6abc team showcases the sights and sounds from this year's show.

We check in on various landscape projects and interview Subaru President and CEO, Tom Doll.

Plants as a work of art and display gardens.

These are the hot new trends in gardening.

A tribute to a Philly Flower Show legend and the future is with these kids.

2018 Flower Show: Sights & Sounds
Some of the floral arrangements adorning this year's show!
We check out snacks and more to eat. Plus, six can't-miss things to do.

The garden capital of the world and the best in show winners.


