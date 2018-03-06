Drone 6 was over West Mount Airy in Philadelphia as crews removed a tree from the top of a SEPTA bus.The tree came crashing down late Friday or early Saturday, bringing wires down along with it.The incident left the bus stuck in place along Wayne Avenue near Lincoln Drive.It was unable to move until Monday morning, when crews were finally able to remove the downed branches and wires.Officials say no one was injured.The incident happened during a powerful nor'easter which pummeled the region, downing trees, blocking roads and leaving tens of thousands of people without power.------