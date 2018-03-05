Uber sued by Pennsylvania after data stolen by hackers covered up

PHILADELPHIA --
Pennsylvania's attorney general is suing the ride-hailing company Uber, saying it broke state law when it failed to notify thousands of drivers for a year that hackers stole their personal information.

The lawsuit filed Monday in Philadelphia said hackers stole the names and drivers' license numbers of at least 13,500 Pennsylvania Uber drivers.

It accuses Uber of violating a state law to notify people of a data breach affecting them within a "reasonable time frame."

Uber acknowledged in November that for more than a year it covered up a hacking attack that stole personal information about more than 57 million customers and drivers. Pennsylvania's lawsuit seeks civil penalties in the millions of dollars.

An Uber spokesman declined immediate comment. Washington state and Chicago have also sued Uber.

