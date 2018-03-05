BUSINESS

Want to live on a private island? This could be your dream job!

EMBED </>More Videos

Dream of working on a gorgeous island for a billionaire? Richard Branson is waiting for you.

Are you searching for a job that can take you worlds beyond the normal 9-to-5?

KTRK-TV reports, Billionaire Richard Branson said he's looking for a personal and administrative assistant on Necker Island who can help juggle two busy offices.

Branson's company, Virgin, says the right candidate will be able to manage diaries and emails, general correspondence, filing and archiving, booking travel and providing cover for Richard's personal assistant when he or she is on vacation.

There are some other duties the assistant must take on, so the company needs someone who is self-motivating.
If this sounds like a dream job, you have until March 10th to email Richard and Virgin a two-minute video application. And be ready to pack - if you do apply you'll need to be ready to move to Necker Island!
You can read the job posting on Virgin's website.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessjobsu.s. & worldcareersvirgin americatravel
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
The Action News Troubleshooters Take Action
Inspectors: Some N.J. boardwalk games not fair to players
Revenue at Pennsylvania's casinos creep to record high
American Airlines employee fired for helping colleague
This company is no longer paying for employees to eat meat
More Business
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Show More
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Ford recalls 550K vehicles that can roll away unexpectedly
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
More News