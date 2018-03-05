American College of Physicians lowers blood sugar goals

People with Type 2 diabetes are getting a slight break on some blood sugar goals.The American College of Physicians has lowered the target levels for A1C - it reflects blood sugar levels over about 3 months.The goal used to be 7 or less, but it's now between 7 and 8.The group says aggressive treatment to get to the lower levels didn't cut heart attacks, strokes, or deaths significantly, but it did increase problems like low blood sugars, and cost.------