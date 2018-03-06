HEALTH & FITNESS

Experts testing 3D printers use to improve artificial valve placement

EMBED </>More Videos

Experts testing 3D printers use to improve artificial valve placement: Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 5pm on March 5, 2018. (WPVI)

Heart specialists are really putting 3D printers to work.

In Ohio, engineers and doctors are testing their use to improve artificial valve placement.

A team at Ohio State University is printing 3D models of a specific patient's aorta - the main blood vessel from the heart.

With a simulator, they reproduce that person's blood flow, to chose the best valve, approach, and placement.

"Each of these valves are a little bit different, and every patient is a little bit different. Sizes are different, the location of the calcium and hardening of the valve is different," said Dr. Scott Lilly.

A better fit from the start cuts complications like leaks, heart blockages, and blood clots.

They say the 3D modeling has worked so far.

And they predict that someday, it will be standard practice.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckheart health3D printing
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Walking bridge - Today's Fitness Tip
What's the Deal: Lumos Yoga and Barre
Opioid Chat Special, July 19th from 7:30-8:15pm
Art of Aging: One man beats addiction to help others
Dieting at a young age can lead to bad relationships with food, experts say
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Show More
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
More News