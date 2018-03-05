Brandon Radzai of Allentown is still without power since Friday's nor'easter tore through our region.Action News caught up with Brandon as he bought some extra gasoline to keep his generator going."Just trying to find ways to charge the phone," he said. "I'm contacting friends and family to get a shower and stay warm. So, doing the best we can."Making matters worse, Brandon's home will likely not go back online before this next storm arrives.Still, officials from Pennsylvania Power and Light say they have made tremendous strides getting power restored to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses across the region, following a storm they are now ranking among the top 10 most damaging weather events they have ever had to deal with."We experienced a lot of outages based on trees coming down and making the roads impassable in the Northeast," said Carol Obando-Derstine, of PPL.Albright's Hardware on Walbert Street has been busy as well. After selling 20,000 bags of ice melting material this winter, they are expecting a new shipment of rock salt tomorrow morning.Jon Stahl of Bethlehem stopped by to purchase one more shovel, just in case."The two that I have, the one is kind of shot," said Stahl. "I would rather get a new one for this Wednesday and be prepared for next year."------