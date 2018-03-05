WEATHER

Lehigh Valley braces for upcoming nor'easter, still recovering from Friday's storm

EMBED </>More Videos

Lehigh Valley braces for upcoming nor'easter: Walter Perez reports on Action News at 5 p.m., March 5, 2018 (WPVI)

By
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
Brandon Radzai of Allentown is still without power since Friday's nor'easter tore through our region.

Action News caught up with Brandon as he bought some extra gasoline to keep his generator going.

"Just trying to find ways to charge the phone," he said. "I'm contacting friends and family to get a shower and stay warm. So, doing the best we can."

Making matters worse, Brandon's home will likely not go back online before this next storm arrives.

Still, officials from Pennsylvania Power and Light say they have made tremendous strides getting power restored to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses across the region, following a storm they are now ranking among the top 10 most damaging weather events they have ever had to deal with.

"We experienced a lot of outages based on trees coming down and making the roads impassable in the Northeast," said Carol Obando-Derstine, of PPL.

Albright's Hardware on Walbert Street has been busy as well. After selling 20,000 bags of ice melting material this winter, they are expecting a new shipment of rock salt tomorrow morning.

Jon Stahl of Bethlehem stopped by to purchase one more shovel, just in case.

"The two that I have, the one is kind of shot," said Stahl. "I would rather get a new one for this Wednesday and be prepared for next year."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherpennsylvania newssnowsnow stormnor'easterpower outage
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Philadelphians battle the extreme heat
Hot weather means big business at the Jersey shore
What is 'Manhattanhenge' and how can you see it?
Cecily Tynan visits with the oldest animal at the Philadelphia Zoo
More Weather
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Show More
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Ford recalls 550K vehicles that can roll away unexpectedly
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
More News