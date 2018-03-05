FOOD & DRINK

'Vista Peru' Opens Its Doors In Old City

By Hoodline
Hungry? A new neighborhood Peruvian spot has you covered. The new addition to Old City, called Vista Peru, is located at 20 S. 2nd St.

Located in the former Tin Angel At Serrano music venue space, this eatery comes courtesy of owner Miguel Toro (El Balconcito, El Balconcito II) and specializes in elevated Peruvian fare.

On the menu, expect to see starters like steamed mussels with onions and tomato, ceviches and fried cassava with Andean cream milk and cheese.

For traditional entrees, look for dishes such as Peruvian-seasoned steak with tomato and onions, mixed with French fries; the "Seco Norteno," tender pieces of meat slowly cooked with Peruvian peppers and Canarian beans; and chicken and mushrooms stuffed in a fried green plantain basket.

Rounding the menu out is a selection of salads, soups and sides, along with desserts like purple corn pudding and ice cream. (Take a look at the full menu here.)

Vista Peru has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp.

Nilka R. said: "Highly recommended! Everything was delicious: my highlights were the chicha sour cocktail and the ceviche mixto. Service was excellent end-to-end. Will definitely come back!"

Yelper Jamilah T. added: "First time trying Peruvian food and it lived up to the hype. We were greeted with fried corn, which was light and a great snack. The Chicha Sour is a great drink, supposedly similar to a margarita."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Vista Peru is open Wednesday from 11am-12:30am, Friday and Saturday from 11am-2am and Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday from 11am-midnight.
