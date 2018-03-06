DUI

Delaware lawmakers look to lower DUI threshold

EMBED </>More Videos

Del. lawmakers introduce .05 DUI bill. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on March 6, 2018. (WPVI)

Delaware lawmakers have introduced a bill to lower the legal blood-alcohol threshold for drunken driving from the currently recognized national standard of .08 percent.

Under the legislation, the legal blood-alcohol threshold in Delaware would drop to .05 percent.

The proposal has yet to be heard in committee but already has come under fire from the alcoholic beverage industry.

The American Beverage Institute said Monday that the proposal is well-intentioned but misguided. It said the bill will have a negligible impact on drunken-driving deaths while criminalizing moderate and responsible drinking.

While .08 is the threshold at which a person is legally deemed to be drunk, a person with any amount of alcohol can be charged with DUI if police believe the person to be impaired and a threat to others.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newsDUIdrinkingdriving
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DUI
Delaware hopes cheap rides at beach towns will cut DUI cases
Mom who died protecting children remembered as hero
Vince Vaughn arrested on suspicion of DUI in California
Lyft rider killed in Bensalem DUI crash, Toronto man charged
Prosecutors: Mom was driving drunk in crash that killed son
More DUI
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Show More
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
More News