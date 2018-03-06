Fire at Montco mobile home park

LOWER POTTSGROVE TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --Flames tore through a mobile home park late Monday night in Lower Pottsgrove Township, Montgomery County.
Viewers captured video and pictures showing the blaze on High Street near Park Street.
The fire started in one mobile home just before midnight and quickly spread to a second trailer.
It took fire crews an hour to get the fire knocked down.
No injuries were reported.
There is no word on a cause.
