Lehigh Valley prepares for another round of snow

PennDOT gets ready for snowstorm in Allentown. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on March 6, 2018. (WPVI)

SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Just a few days after a powerful nor'easter downed trees and cut power to tens of thousands in the Lehigh Valley, the region is preparing for another round of heavy snow.

PennDOT crews in Allentown spent the day gearing up and getting the roads ready.

Meanwhile, residents stocked up at the grocery stores before another hit from mother nature.

Sean Brown of PennDOT said, "Making sure that our trucks are in good condition. We have contracts that automatically refill the salt if we get low. We wanted to make sure we had that yesterday and today."

And PennDOT's preparations include a request that everyone across the region postpone any unnecessary travel tomorrow, especially when the storm kicks into high gear which is expected to happen around mid-day.

Meanwhile, beginning at midnight tonight PennDOT will impose a ban on motorcycles, RV's, tandem trailers, and tractors pulling empty trailers.

All as snow emergencies have been declared preemptively in municipalities all across the Lehigh Valley.

Action News caught up with a few people stocking up on snowstorm essentials at the local supermarket.

"Milk, eggs, honey, bread, and of course the honey-do list. I have it here in my pocket, here in a text," said David Olexson of Emmaus.

Lisa Hartzell says she is stocking up for an elderly couple she cares for in South Whitehall.

"That is actually what all this is for." Action News asked what kind of stuff are you buying? "I got them some milk, vegetables, eggs, the basics. I plan on spending the next few nights there," she said.

