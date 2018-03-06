Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced a series of highway restrictions that will be in effect on Wednesday as a major nor'easter is set to drop significant snowfall on the region.Beginning at midnight, PennDOT will impose a ban on empty straight trucks, large combination vehicles (tandem trailers and double trailers), tractors hauling empty trailers, trailers pulled by passenger vehicles, motorcycles and recreational vehicles, or RVs, on the following highways:-Interstate 78 from the junction with Interstate 81 in Lebanon County to the New Jersey line.-I-80 from the junction with Interstate 81 to the New Jersey line.-I-81 from the Maryland line to the New York State line.-I-84 from the junction with Interstate 81 to the New York State line.-I-380 from the junction with Interstate 80 to the junction with Interstate 81.Meanwhile, the PA Turnpike will impose a ban on empty straight trucks, large combination vehicles (tandem trailers and double trailers), tractors hauling empty trailers, trailers pulled by passenger vehicles, motorcycles and recreational vehicles on:-The entire 111-mile Northeastern Extension (Interstate 476) from Mid-County (No. 20) to Clarks Summit (No. 131)-On a 112-mile section of the east-west mainline (Interstate 76 and 276) from Harrisburg East (No. 247) east to the Delaware River Bridge (No. 359).------