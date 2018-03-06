REAL ESTATE

What Does $1,200 Rent You In Powelton, Today?

3605 Baring St. |

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Powelton? We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in this Philadelphia neighborhood if you're on a budget of $1,200 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the listings, below.

3605 Baring St.




Listed at $1,200 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 3605 Baring St.

According to the listing, "this apartment is very spacious and has great natural light." Both cats and dogs are allowed, and the building is close to transportation lines.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

3612 Baring St.



Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 3612 Baring St. It's also listed for $1,200 / month.

The unit has a mix of hardwood and tile flooring, as well as ample natural lighting. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

3616 Baring St.




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 3616 Baring St. that's going for $1,200 / month.

The unit has hardwood floors, high ceilings and great natural lighting. Cats and dogs are permitted.

(See the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
What's the cheapest rental available in Roxborough?
Renting in Philadelphia: What will $1,700 get you?
Renting in Trenton: What will $800 get you?
The priciest residential rentals in Philadelphia
Renting in Atlantic City: What will $800 get you?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death in Kazakhstan
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News