What Will $1,800 Rent You In Philadelphia, Right Now?

Read on for the listings.
1101 Locust St., #2j (Washington Square West)
Here's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit over at 1101 Locust St. It's listed for $1,800 / month for its 716 square feet of space.
Building amenities include garage parking. The unit has both carpeting and hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and high ceilings. Unfortunately, pets aren't welcome.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
411 S 19th St., #1 (Rittenhouse)
Next, check out this 1,209-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom apartment that's located at 411 S 19th St. It's listed for $1,800 / month.
In the tri-level unit, you'll have hardwood floors, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, a fireplace, a spiral staircase and ample natural lighting. Amenities offered in the building include storage. Pets aren't allowed.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
1324 Locust St., #1603 (Washington Square West)
Located at 1324 Locust St., here's a 588-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit that's listed for $1,800/ month.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, a fitness center and storage space. The bright unit has hardwood floors and built-in storage features. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't permitted.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
2822 W Stiles St. (Brewerytown)
Listed at $1,800 / month, this 1,100-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 2822 W Stiles St.
In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, built-in storage space, exposed brick walls, stainless steel appliances and ample natural lighting . Pets aren't welcome.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
107 Arch St. (Old City)
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo over at 107 Arch St. It's listed for $1,795 / month for its 1,066 square feet of space.
Amenities offered in the building include an elevator. In the sunny condo, there are a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a fireplace and carpeted floors. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.
(See the complete listing here.)
1117 Walnut St., #2F (Washington Square West)
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1117 Walnut St. that's going for $1,795 / month.
In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, bay windows, granite countertops, ceiling fans and stainless steel appliances. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.
(See the full listing here.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.