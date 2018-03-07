WEATHER

Philadelphia schools closed on Wednesday due to snow

(Shutterstock)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Schools in Philadelphia will be closed on Wednesday due to the predicted snowfall from the coming nor'easter.

That includes both the School District of Philadelphia public schools, along with Archdiocesan high schools and parochial elementary schools in the city.

The School District of Philadelphia said administrative offices will also be closed and all after-school activities, including all athletic programs and professional development sessions scheduled for Wednesday, are canceled as well.

All district early childhood centers will also be closed.

The Archdiocese noted that Archdiocesan high schools and parochial elementary schools in the suburban counties normally follow the decision of their corresponding local public school district and submit closure status independently.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherphilly news
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Philadelphians battle the extreme heat
Hot weather means big business at the Jersey shore
What is 'Manhattanhenge' and how can you see it?
Cecily Tynan visits with the oldest animal at the Philadelphia Zoo
More Weather
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death in Kazakhstan
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News