Gov. Wolf declares state of emergency, includes Southeastern Pennsylvania

((AP Photo/Matt Slocum))

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Gov. Tom Wolf has announced that a State of Emergency will be in effect for a number of Pennsylvania counties, including Philadelphia and the surrounding areas, due to Wednesday's snowstorm.

The counties covered include:

Berks, Bradford, Bucks, Carbon, Chester, Columbia, Dauphin, Delaware, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Montour, Northampton, Northumberland, Philadelphia, Pike, Schuylkill, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Wayne, Wyoming, and York.



Wolf said extra personnel will be monitoring the situation at the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency.

Wolf said the state of emergency enables the Commonwealth to bypass the time-consuming bidding process to more quickly procure resources as needed and to access federal aid or resources to respond to county and citizen needs.

"We also cannot emphasize enough the need for the public to take these storm warnings seriously, stay tuned to local media for weather updates, and avoid any unnecessary travel," Wolf said in a statement.

