The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Callowhill, Explored

511 N Broad St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet--there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Callowhill look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Callowhill via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

506 N 9th St., #10




Listed at $900 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom townhouse, located at 506 N 9th St., is 36.5 percent less than the $1,417 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Callowhill.

The sunny second-floor unit has carpeting, high ceilings and ceiling fans. Building amenities include additional storage space.

(See the complete listing here.)

501 N 13th St.




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 501 N 13th St., is listed for $1,350 / month.

In the sun-drenched second-floor unit, you're promised air conditioning, a dishwasher, generous closet space, hardwood floors and bay windows. Building amenities include outdoor space and on-site laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

511 N Broad St., #605




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 511 N Broad St., which, at 689 square feet, is going for $1,375 / month.

In the unit, which comes furnished, you'll find high ceilings, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and ample natural lighting. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not allowed.

(See the full listing here.)

428 N 13th St.




Then there's this 914-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 428 N 13th St., listed at $1,400 / month.

In the sunlit unit, you'll find in-unit laundry, granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, a skylight and exposed bricks walls. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

(See the listing here.)
---

