Three men were shot inside a Chinese takeout restaurant in West Philadelphia.It happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday on the 200 block of South 60th Street. Detectives say the gunman got out of a car, opened fire, jumped back into the car and sped away.Two 18-year-olds and a 19-year-old were shot in the arms and legs.They are in stable condition.Police are reviewing surveillance video.------