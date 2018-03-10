HIT AND RUN

$10,000 reward offered in deadly hit-and-run in Radnor Township

EMBED </>More Videos

$10,000 reward offered in deadly hit-and-run in Radnor Twp. Trish Hartman reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on March 9, 2018. (WPVI)

RADNOR TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Police and the Delaware County District Attorney's office announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian earlier this week.

Delaware County District Attorney Kat Copeland said, "We would encourage the individual who is responsible for this crime to turn themselves in."

Officials gathered to put out a plea to the public and release more details on the deadly hit and run.

Police say it happened on Tuesday just after 8 p.m. in the 500 block of East Lancaster Avenue.

Officers say 69-year-old Fred Gitterman was crossing Lancaster Ave when he was struck.

He was taken to Bryan Mawr hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say the driver slowed down, but then sped off Westbound towards West Chester.
Police describe the striking vehicle as a white newer model GMC Yukon SUV - possibly a Denali with damage to the front driver side headlight and front fender. The vehicle may also have a luggage rack on its roof.
Surveillance video released by police shows the vehicle turning left onto Paoli Pike from Lancaster Avenue.

Radnor Twp. Police Officer Ken Piree said, "Clearly, they knew they hit somebody they applied the breaks. Witnesses stated they heard a loud thump. We have a witness statement from a parking lot saying they heard the thump. For whatever reason, that person did not stop. Had they stopped, it was just a mere accident."

Officers say the driver is now facing multiple charges.

Anyone with information should call Radnor Police Highway Patrol at 610-688-0500.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newspedestrian struckpedestrian killedhit and run
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HIT AND RUN
Family pleas for help finding hit-and-run driver
Police: Driver surrenders in hit-and-run that killed boy, 5
Police: Driver who hit boy, 4, cooperating with officers
Chester Co. woman charged in fatal hit-and-run
Man killed after car tears across field during kids' game in Maine
More hit and run
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death
Report: Legalizing marijuana in Pa. could add $500M in tax revenue
4 injured in explosion at Army depot in central Pa.
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Show More
2 people jump from burning home in Lawncrest
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
More News