WEATHER

Several highway restrictions announced ahead of snowstorm

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A number of highway restrictions have been put into place for the approaching nor'easter that's expected to bring significant snow to the area.

PENNSYLVANIA TURNPIKE: Due to the incoming winter storm, the PA Turnpike will impose a ban of certain types of trucks, RV and trailers today starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Vehicle types covered by the restriction are:

-empty straight CDL-weighted trucks;
-Large Combination Vehicles (double trailers);

-tractors hauling empty trailers;

-any trailers pulled by motorcycles, passenger vehicles, pickup trucks or SUVs;

-all motorcycles; and

-all recreational vehicles, or RVs.

PENNDOT will impose a series of restrictions on most interstates beginning at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

PennDOT is imposing a ban on empty straight CDL-weighted trucks, tractors hauling double trailers, tractors hauling empty trailers, trailers pulled by passenger vehicles or pick-up trucks, motorcycles and recreational vehicles, or RVs, on:

-Interstate 476 between the Pennsylvania Turnpike and Interstate 95;

-Interstate 76 across the state, which includes the Schuylkill Expressway and the East-West Turnpike mainline;

-Interstates 276 and 476, a portion of the mainline Turnpike in southeastern Pennsylvania and the entire Northeastern Extension;

-Interstate 176 (entire length);

-Interstate 95 (entire length);

-Interstate 78 (entire length);

-Interstate 80 from the New Jersey line to the junction with Interstate 81;

-Interstate 81 from the Maryland line to the junction with Interstate 80;

-Interstate 99 (entire length); and

-Interstate 79 from the Pennsylvania Turnpike to Interstate 80.

In addition, also beginning at 8 PM, a full ban on commercial vehicles will be imposed on:

-Interstate 70, from the Maryland line to the Pennsylvania Turnpike;

-Interstate 83 (entire length);

-Interstate 84 (entire length); and

Interstate 380 (entire length).

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherpennsylvania newssnowsnow stormnor'easter
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Philadelphians battle the extreme heat
Hot weather means big business at the Jersey shore
What is 'Manhattanhenge' and how can you see it?
Cecily Tynan visits with the oldest animal at the Philadelphia Zoo
More Weather
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death in Kazakhstan
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News