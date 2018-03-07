NOR'EASTER

Snow piles up as nor'easter hits Bucks County

Snow piles up as nor'easter hits Bucks County. Trish Hartman reports during Action News at 5pm on March 7, 2018.

PLUMSTEAD TWP., Pa. --
After falling steadily throughout the day, the snow finally started to move out of Bucks County by Wednesday afternoon.

In Plumsteadville, about 13 inches of snow had fallen by the time it was all over.

Officials had asked people to stay off the roadways, but we still found some people who had to be out and about.

At the height of the storm, one plow driver said the snow was falling almost as fast as he could clear it.

"It's just been a whiteout," said Michael Ebert of North Wales, Pa. "As fast as I make it past I look behind me and I can barely see my tracks behind me."

In Bensalem, downed wires sparked on the roadway.
Downed power lines in Bensalem, Bucks County on March 7, 2018.


Bill Collins of Lumberville said he lost 60 hours in the last storm. Several residents in the county say they just got their power back and hoping they don't lose it again.

Snow, slush in Plumstead Twp., Bucks County. Trish Hartman reports during Action News at 11 a.m. on March 7, 2018.



