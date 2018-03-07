WEATHER

Snow from nor'easter impacts roads, residents in Chester County

Snow from nor'easter impacts Chester County. John Rawlins reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on March 7, 2018. (WPVI)

WEST GOSHEN TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
The snow in West Goshen Township was coming and going early Wednesday, alternating with lighter and more intense periods.

But as the afternoon progressed, the snowfall from our second nor'easter of March began steadily to pick up.

From our vantage point along West Chester Pike (Route 3) visibility deteriorated markedly after 12 p.m.

John Rawlins reports from West Goshen, Pa. during Action News at 11 a.m. on March 7, 2018.



Traffic was very light, which was good news for snow plow operators working to keep the highway passable.

The snow in this area, as in other parts of the region, began overnight. It was heavy and wet.

The accumulation began to impact electrical service in some neighborhoods.

At 10 a.m., Action News caught up with one Westtown, Pa. resident filling up a gasoline can at a Wawa store.

"I'm filling up with gas for my generator," said George Zumbano. "We lost power this morning about an hour ago.... We had lost it last week for about 20 hours. Right now we're out this morning (for) I don't know how long."

Initially roads in this area were wet and clear, but around 9:15 a.m. a band of very heavy snow moved in, roads quickly became snow covered, and driving conditions deteriorated.

Th snowfall tapered off after 3 p.m., but not before the heavy snow brought down power lines and trees.

PECO says there were are 3,000 new outages with today's storm.

