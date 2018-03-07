EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3186568" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Officers help with shoveling in Camden: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 2 p.m., March 7, 2018

A second major snowstorm in less than a week has left more than 125,000 utility customers without power in New Jersey.The state's major utilities reported more than 127,000 customers without power by late afternoon Wednesday.Some lost their service when another destructive nor'easter hit the state last Friday.Wednesday's combination of wind, snow and rain forced New Jersey Transit to suspend all bus service beginning at 4:30 p.m. More than 250,000 people ride buses on an average weekday.Trains were running on an abbreviated schedule and were cross-honoring tickets.The storm carrying wind, rain and heavy snow was expected to continue into Wednesday night. Southern coastal areas were seeing mostly rain, with snow mixed in.State offices were closed, and Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency.------