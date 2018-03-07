What Does $1,800 Rent You In Old City, Today?

Take a look at the listings, below.
122 Chestnut St., #403
Listed at $1,800 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 122 Chestnut St.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, exposed brick walls and ample natural lighting. Pets are negotiable.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
107 Arch St.
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo located at 107 Arch St. It's listed for $1,795 / month for its 1,066 square feet of space.
Building amenities include an elevator. In the sunny unit, there are a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, a fireplace and carpeted floors. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
47 N 3rd St.
Here's a 1,302-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 47 N 3rd St. that's going for $1,795 / month.
In the unit, you'll get a dishwasher, a spiral staircase, high ceilings and a mix of carpeting and tile flooring. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, a fitness center and additional storage space. Both cats and dogs are allowed.
(See the full listing here.)
27 N 4th St., #102
Located at 27 N 4th St, here's a 733-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,710/ month.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a balcony, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, high ceilings, plenty of closet space and ample natural lighting. Cats and dogs aren't welcome.
(See the complete listing here.)
---
