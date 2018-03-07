REAL ESTATE

What Does $1,800 Rent You In Old City, Today?

122 Chestnut St. | Photos: Zumper

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Old City? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in this Philadelphia neighborhood if you don't want to spend more than $1,800 / month on rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the listings, below.

122 Chestnut St., #403




Listed at $1,800 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 122 Chestnut St.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, exposed brick walls and ample natural lighting. Pets are negotiable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

107 Arch St.




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo located at 107 Arch St. It's listed for $1,795 / month for its 1,066 square feet of space.

Building amenities include an elevator. In the sunny unit, there are a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, a fireplace and carpeted floors. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

47 N 3rd St.




Here's a 1,302-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 47 N 3rd St. that's going for $1,795 / month.

In the unit, you'll get a dishwasher, a spiral staircase, high ceilings and a mix of carpeting and tile flooring. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, a fitness center and additional storage space. Both cats and dogs are allowed.

(See the full listing here.)

27 N 4th St., #102




Located at 27 N 4th St, here's a 733-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,710/ month.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a balcony, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, high ceilings, plenty of closet space and ample natural lighting. Cats and dogs aren't welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)
---

