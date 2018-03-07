WEATHER

Lightning strikes New Jersey teacher during 'thundersnow'

A file photo of lightning is shown.

MANCHESTER TWP., N.J. --
A middle school teacher in southern New Jersey was struck by lightning during the "thundersnow" generated by a nor'easter that swept up the East Coast on Wednesday.

Capt. Todd Malland of the Manchester Township police department says the woman was holding an umbrella while on bus duty outside the Manchester Middle School around 2:30 p.m. when the strike occurred.

Malland says the woman felt tingling but didn't lose consciousness and wasn't knocked to the ground.

RELATED: Thundersnow: Nature's rare mix of winter weather and thunder

She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A second woman who had been standing underneath the umbrella but not holding it escaped injury.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathern.j. newsnew jersey newssnowlightningManchester Township
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Philadelphians battle the extreme heat
Hot weather means big business at the Jersey shore
What is 'Manhattanhenge' and how can you see it?
Cecily Tynan visits with the oldest animal at the Philadelphia Zoo
More Weather
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death in Kazakhstan
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News