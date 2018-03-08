More than 100,000 power customers in the dark following storm

Here's the latest power outage totals as of 10: 45 a.m. Thursday:
PECO-
Bucks 43,186
Chester 684
Delaware 1,962
Montco 5,643
Philadelphia 0
York 0
Customers Affected: 53,686
MET ED-
Berks 28
Bucks 257
ChesCo Less than 5
Lancaster 0
Lehigh 0
Monroe 5,672
MontCo 0
Northampton 518
Affected Customers (other counties included: 19,166
PP&L
Berks 0
Bucks 348
Chester 30
Lancaster 2
Lehigh 135
Monroe 1,363
MontCo 3
Affected Customers (other counties included: 5,901
PSE&G-
BURLINGTON 13,989
CAMDEN 2,755
GLOUCESTER 31
MERCER 7,032
Affected Customers (other counties included): 77,352
ATLANTIC CITY ELECTRIC-
Atlantic 569
Burlington 4,498
Camden 6,643
Cape May Less than 5
Cumberland 10
Gloucester 119
Ocean Less than 5
Salem Less than 5
Affected Customers: 11,717
DELMARVA-
Kent 0
New Castle 49
Sussex Co 18
Total Outages (other counties included): 70
