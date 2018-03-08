POWER OUTAGE

More than 100,000 power customers in the dark following storm

EMBED </>More Videos

Tens of thousands still without power following storm: Jim Gardner reports on Action News at 11 p.m., March 7, 2018 (WPVI)

Here's the latest power outage totals as of 10: 45 a.m. Thursday:


PECO-
Bucks 43,186
Chester 684
Delaware 1,962
Montco 5,643
Philadelphia 0
York 0
Customers Affected: 53,686

MET ED-
Berks 28
Bucks 257
ChesCo Less than 5
Lancaster 0
Lehigh 0
Monroe 5,672
MontCo 0
Northampton 518
Affected Customers (other counties included: 19,166
PP&L
Berks 0
Bucks 348
Chester 30
Lancaster 2
Lehigh 135
Monroe 1,363
MontCo 3
Affected Customers (other counties included: 5,901

PSE&G-
BURLINGTON 13,989
CAMDEN 2,755
GLOUCESTER 31
MERCER 7,032
Affected Customers (other counties included): 77,352

ATLANTIC CITY ELECTRIC-
Atlantic 569

Burlington 4,498
Camden 6,643
Cape May Less than 5
Cumberland 10
Gloucester 119
Ocean Less than 5
Salem Less than 5
Affected Customers: 11,717


DELMARVA-
Kent 0
New Castle 49
Sussex Co 18
Total Outages (other counties included): 70
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherpennsylvania newspower outagenor'eastersnow
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POWER OUTAGE
Thousands without power following storm
Ocean City power outage strands roller coaster riders
Power outage in part of Center City after electrical accident
Demolition mishap causes power outage in South Philly
PECO: Storms leave thousands without power
More power outage
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Philadelphians battle the extreme heat
Hot weather means big business at the Jersey shore
What is 'Manhattanhenge' and how can you see it?
Cecily Tynan visits with the oldest animal at the Philadelphia Zoo
More Weather
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Show More
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
More News