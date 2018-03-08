NOR'EASTER

School District of Philadelphia announces two-hour-delay for schools Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Due to the inclement weather, all School District of Philadelphia schools will open Thursday on a two-hour delay.

All buses will operate on a delayed schedule pushing morning pick up times back by two hours. We ask that parents and caregivers be patient as certain yellow bus routes may experience moderate to significant delays Thursday morning.

All District-operated early childhood programs will also open on a two-hour delay. After-school activities including athletic programs and professional development sessions set for Thursday will continue as scheduled.

District administrative offices will be open on-time as regularly scheduled.

We urge everyone to take their time and travel safely getting to school and work tomorrow.

The general public and media should monitor the District Web site at www.philasd.org, the District's Facebook page www.facebook.com/PhillySchools, or our Twitter feed @PHLschools to stay up to date. Additional information will also be posted on the District's Information Hotline at 215-400-INFO (4636) if needed.

The School Reform Commission policy committee meeting originally scheduled for tomorrow will not take place. The meeting will be rescheduled and a new meeting time will be posted tomorrow on the SRC website at www.philasd.org/src.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationphilly newsnor'easter
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NOR'EASTER
Police: Driver led police on chase during snowstorm
Shore cleanup in Brigantine after the big nor'easter
Tens of thousands without power in South Jersey
Hard-hit Burlington Co. digging out after nor'easter
Digging out, cleaning up in Pottstown
More nor'easter
EDUCATION
Rutgers to increase tuition by 2.3 percent
6abc Internship Opportunities
Eager students fill the new Mighty Writers Center in Camden
Murphy unveils details of 4.3 percent increase in school aid
Pa. Attorney General to examine Temple business school scandal
More Education
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death in Kazakhstan
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News