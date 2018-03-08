Amazon's Alexa appears to be malfunctioning, and it's actually scaring people.For some reason, the best-selling voice assistant is letting out an unprompted, creepy cackle or laugh.It's described as witch-like.Some users say it's happened both without the device being awakened and when it's been asked to do different tasks.Amazon said it is aware of the problem, and it is working to deactivate Alexa's response to the command "laugh."The company has not said what may be causing the issue.------