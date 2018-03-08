Cleanup work was underway all over Philadelphia Thursday after a second powerful nor'easter in less than a week.The familiar sound of shoveling could be heard the day after the storm.Blair Alexander of South Philadelphia said, "It wasn't that bad it was just a real quick Job."We have survived the region's second nor'easter in less than a week.Bernice Tett of South Philadelphia said, "I was in the house all day yesterday just to stay out of it.""Oh yesterday was ugly, yesterday was ugly," added Alexander.It dumped half a foot of heavy, wet snow in Philadelphia. By morning much of it turned into ice prompting 2-hour school delays."I come from the old school and we had to go to school all the time no matter what," added AlexanderNick Martino of South Philadelphia said, "Last Friday when there weren't any delays. I was on the turnpike last Friday and you couldn't see so definitely necessary better to be safe than sorry."For many areas, snow and ice were hardly the concerns. Instead, it was massive fallen trees that blocked busy roadways. At 19th and Bainbridge in South Philadelphia, a tree fell during the first nor'easter a week ago forcing residents to back in and out of the one-way street.James English of South Philadelphia said, "I'm a little sick of seeing it lying across the road.The same sight could be seen in Logan Square at 23rd and race. A massive storm-felled tree crashed onto a car yesterday afternoon blocking the busy street and disrupting the morning rush hour traffic.David Hardy of Logan Square said, "It's been quite a shock. I was parked there before the storm."The parks and rec department is in charge of these downed trees. They say they've been overwhelmed with calls and have been working around the clock since the first nor'easter. But they tell me trees involving downed power lines are a priority. Though they could not give me a timeline on this latest cleanup project.------