Pipeline blamed for Chester Co. sinkholes shut down

WEST WHITELAND TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Pennsylvania regulators have shut down a major pipeline that has caused large sinkholes in Chester County.

The state's Public Utility Commission says the continued operation of Sunoco's Mariner 1 East system could have catastrophic results.
Sinkholes open at homes near Pa. pipeline project. Annie McCormick reports during Action News at 4:30pm on March 5, 2018.



The pipeline carries natural gas liquids to a terminal in Marcus Hook.

Sunoco said it has secured the sinkholes that opened in West Whiteland Township.

The pipeline operations have been halted pending a full inspection.

(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
