Justin Guarini gives the inside scoop on American Idol

We are only days away from the premiere of American Idol on ABC.
Doylestown's own Justin Guarini, a finalist in the first season of the show, stopped by the Action News studios Thursday to give fans the inside scoop on Idol.
You may remember Guarini as the runner-up to Kelly Clarkson, but you also may recognize him from his role as 'Lil Sweet' for a Diet Doctor Pepper ad campaign
He spoke with Alicia Vitarelli about what it was like going through the process and dished on the upcoming season of the show.
