Justin Guarini gives the inside scoop on American Idol

Justin Guarini gives the inside scoop on American Idol: Alicia Vitarelli reports on Action News at 4 p.m., March 8, 2018 (WPVI)

We are only days away from the premiere of American Idol on ABC.

Doylestown's own Justin Guarini, a finalist in the first season of the show, stopped by the Action News studios Thursday to give fans the inside scoop on Idol.

You may remember Guarini as the runner-up to Kelly Clarkson, but you also may recognize him from his role as 'Lil Sweet' for a Diet Doctor Pepper ad campaign

He spoke with Alicia Vitarelli about what it was like going through the process and dished on the upcoming season of the show.

