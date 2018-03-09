Father arrested for murder in death of 7-month-old son

OKLAHOMA (WPVI) --A father in Oklahoma is facing murder charges after police found the body of his infant son.
KTRK-TV reports, the case began back in February, when police responded to a domestic abuse call.
Police say 31-year-old Manuel Minjarez assaulted the mother of his 7-month-old son Jody Minjarez.
According to authorities, Minjarez fled with the baby.
Days later, the mother obtained a protective order mandating the boy be returned to her, and an Amber Alert was issued for the child.
On Wednesday, police arrested Minjarez at a residence, where the boy's body was found.
Minjarez is facing first degree murder charges and desecrating a human corpse charges.
-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps