What Will $1,700 Rent You In Philadelphia, Right Now?

319 Vine St., #105 (Old City)
Listed at $1,700 / month, this 743-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 319 Vine St.
In the sunny unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. The building has a fitness center and on-site management. Cats and dogs aren't permitted.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
3201 Race St. (Logan Square)
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit situated at 3201 Race St. It's also listed for $1,700 / month.
In the apartment, there are a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, high ceilings, hardwood floors and ample natural lighting. The building has a roof deck, a fitness center and a residents' lounge. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.
(See the complete listing here.)
1716 Pine St. (Rittenhouse)
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1716 Pine St. that's going for $1,700 / month.
In the bright unit, you'll get a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, high ceilings, ceiling fans, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Pets aren't welcome.
(See the full listing here.)
343 S 18th St., #2 (Rittenhouse)
Next, check out this 567-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom townhouse that's located at 343 S 18th St. It's listed for $1,700 / month.
In the unit, you'll have hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Pets aren't welcome.
(See the complete listing here.)
2006 Walnut St. (Rittenhouse)
Located at 2006 Walnut St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,700/ month.
In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher, hardwood floors, bay windows, in-unit laundry high ceilings and ample natural lighting. Pets aren't permitted.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
322 N Broad St. (Logan Square)
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 322 N Broad St. It's listed for $1,700 / month for its 655 square feet of space.
The building features garage parking, outdoor space and a fitness center. In the sunny unit, there are hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Hairball alert: cats are allowed.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
