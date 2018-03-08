REAL ESTATE

What Will $1,700 Rent You In Philadelphia, Right Now?

319 Vine St. | Photos: Zumper

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Philadelphia? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in Philadelphia with a budget of $1,700 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the listings, below.

319 Vine St., #105 (Old City)




Listed at $1,700 / month, this 743-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 319 Vine St.

In the sunny unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. The building has a fitness center and on-site management. Cats and dogs aren't permitted.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

3201 Race St. (Logan Square)




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit situated at 3201 Race St. It's also listed for $1,700 / month.

In the apartment, there are a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, high ceilings, hardwood floors and ample natural lighting. The building has a roof deck, a fitness center and a residents' lounge. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

1716 Pine St. (Rittenhouse)



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1716 Pine St. that's going for $1,700 / month.

In the bright unit, you'll get a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, high ceilings, ceiling fans, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Pets aren't welcome.

(See the full listing here.)

343 S 18th St., #2 (Rittenhouse)




Next, check out this 567-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom townhouse that's located at 343 S 18th St. It's listed for $1,700 / month.

In the unit, you'll have hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Pets aren't welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

2006 Walnut St. (Rittenhouse)




Located at 2006 Walnut St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,700/ month.

In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher, hardwood floors, bay windows, in-unit laundry high ceilings and ample natural lighting. Pets aren't permitted.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

322 N Broad St. (Logan Square)




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 322 N Broad St. It's listed for $1,700 / month for its 655 square feet of space.

The building features garage parking, outdoor space and a fitness center. In the sunny unit, there are hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Hairball alert: cats are allowed.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
---

