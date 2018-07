Toys "R" Us reportedly preparing for liquidation

After scrambling to keep its bankruptcy reorganization plan alive, Toys R Us is preparing for liquidation, according to a report by Bloomberg The toy retailing giant appears to be running out of time, and money -- pushing closer to having to close the doors of the entire chain.Its leaders have failed to find a buyer or reach a new debt financing deal with its lenders.The company in recent weeks has told workers it doesn't have enough money to pay severance.Sources expect the company to file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation next week.Toys R Us declined to comment.---Dover - 1061 N. Dupont HighwayBurlington - Rt. 541 & Cadillac RoadCherry Hill - 2135 Route 38Horsham - 100 Welsh RoadExton - 104 Bartlett Ave.-----