Caregiver faces charges after infant seriously injured in Atlantic City

New Jersey News

ATLANTIC CITY --
Authorities say an infant suffered near fatal injuries last year while being cared for at an unlicensed day care center an Atlantic City woman operated in her home.

Atlantic County prosecutors say 55-year-old Lisa Henderson is charged with aggravated assault and child endangerment.

The charges stem from a Nov. 30 incident where a year-old boy suffered a skull fracture, a subdural hematoma, a cervical spine injury and retinal hemorrhages.

Prosecutors say Henderson was caring for several children by herself at the time and claimed the infant had fallen about 2 feet off a bed, causing him to have a seizure and lose consciousness.

But authorities say that didn't explain the serious injuries the child suffered.

Prosecutors haven't said how they believe the child was harmed.

It wasn't known Friday if Henderson has retained an attorney.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newschild abuseAtlantic City
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death in Kazakhstan
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News