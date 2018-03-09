SOCIETY

Memorial service held in Delaware for Wilmington Police captain

Funeral for Wilmington Police captain: Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at Noon on March 9, 2018. (WPVI)

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
A memorial service was held Friday for a member of the Wilmington Police Department.

Captain Stephen Misetic died suddenly Saturday of a heart attack.

Hundreds of first responders attended the service Friday morning at the Chase Center on the Riverfront.

The 45-year-old Misetic was a 21-year veteran of the department.

He leaves behind a wife and two children.

The Fraternal Order of Police/Lodge 1 has established a memorial fund for his family.

------
