WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --A memorial service was held Friday for a member of the Wilmington Police Department.
Captain Stephen Misetic died suddenly Saturday of a heart attack.
Hundreds of first responders attended the service Friday morning at the Chase Center on the Riverfront.
The 45-year-old Misetic was a 21-year veteran of the department.
He leaves behind a wife and two children.
The Fraternal Order of Police/Lodge 1 has established a memorial fund for his family.
