Siberian Husky puppy with leg deformities rescued by animal foundation

Siberian Husky puppy with leg deformities rescued by animal foundation

CHICAGO (WPVI) --
A Siberian Husky puppy is not letting her leg deformities slow her down.

The eight-week-old puppy, named Possum, was brought to the Trio Animal Foundation in Chicago after her breeder could not find her a home.

After receiving medical attention, Possum was found to have "reverse tibial abnormalities," meaning that the long bones in her rear legs are "essentially backwards."

Possum was also found to be polydactyl, meaning that she was born with extra toes.

However, Possum does not appear to be in any pain and she does not seem to be aware of the abnormalities.

Video posted to the Trio Animal Foundation Facebook page shows Possum playing around and just enjoying being a dog. Since its posting on March 7, the video has received over 9,000 views.

(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
