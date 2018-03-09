Freebie Friday: Personal pizza, spray tans, Easter ribbons

It's Freebie Friday!We begin with free pizza.Chuck E. Cheese is offering a free 1-topping personal pizza when you sign up for their rewards program.Just in time for Easter, Lindt is offering 5 free personalized ribbons for those Lindt Golden Chocolate Bunnies.Just answer a 2-question survey and fill out your address.They recommend you order by the 18th to get them in time for the holiday.For the furry friends, Purina is offering a free sample of its Purina One Grain-Free Cat Food.Just fill out the form and wait 6-8 weeks.Core Fitness is kicking off spring with a free boot camp class on the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum.They say grab a friend and get outdoors to get your "Rocky" on.To join the class, at 9 a.m on Saturday March 10th, you just need to register.It's Free Spray Tan Week at Sun Tan City.The salons are offering a free regular spray tan through Sunday - March 11th.Just fill out the form and schedule your appointment.