WEATHER

Crews continue to work to restore power after 2 storms

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from John Rawlins on Action News at 4 p.m. on March 9, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. (WPVI) --
While we wait to see what the weekend brings, PECO is updating its efforts to restore power to everyone.

A majority of the outages have been fixed, but there are still people dealing with no electricity.

PECO said Friday evening that everyone without power because of the back-to-back nor'easters should have power restored by Sunday night - if not sooner.

At its peak, the outage total was upwards of 630,000 customers. That number has been reduced to about 6,000 customers without power.

Most of the outages are from Wednesday's storm, but some of those are still without power from last Friday's destructive nor'easter.

"We have about 200 customers from the storm last week who were impacted, who will have their service restored today," said PECO spokesperson Liz Williamson. "We have crews actively working all of those outages."

It has been an awful week for those who have been without power and those working to bring it back.

Outages still span the region from southern Chester County all the way to north of Doylestown, but numbers are smaller.

In the first hours after a storm, after critical customers like hospitals get power, the first repairs are those which put big numbers back online.

"The jobs that will restore service to the greatest number of customers, the most quickly. And we continue to work down that list," Williamson said.

PECO is now down that list, working on jobs affecting smaller groups of customers. But these late fixes can possibly take as much time and manpower as the early fixes that restored big numbers.

So, for the thousands still on the outage map, when will they get power?

"The majority of those customers will have their service restored on Saturday, with some customers in the most heavily damaged areas with the most complex repairs having their service restored on Sunday," Williamson said.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherpennsylvania newspower outagePlymouth Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Philadelphians battle the extreme heat
Hot weather means big business at the Jersey shore
What is 'Manhattanhenge' and how can you see it?
Cecily Tynan visits with the oldest animal at the Philadelphia Zoo
More Weather
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Show More
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
More News