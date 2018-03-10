6 female inmates in Delaware treated for drug overdoses

Prison officials say six female inmates on a work release crew in southern Delaware were hospitalized after suffering potentially life-threatening drug overdoses.Authorities say the women overdosed at Sussex Community Corrections Center about 2:45 p.m. Thursday. After being given naloxone, an overdose antidote, the women were treated at a hospital before being transferred to the women's prison in northern Delaware.Officials say state police are testing the substance the women took, and that charges are pending.Department of Correction spokeswoman Jayme Gravell said authorities are not sure whether the women, all assigned to the same work crew, consumed the drugs while performing community service or while at the prison facility.Gravell said the incident is being investigated but that no prison staff members have been suspended or placed on leave.------