Illinois shelter animals curl up on donated chairs

Illinois shelter animals curl up on donated chairs. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on March 10, 2018. (WPVI)

A shelter in Illinois has gone viral for helping homeless animals feel a little more comfortable.

It is using donated chairs to give the dogs and cats something cozy to curl up on while they await their "fur-ever" home.

The Knox County Humane Shelter posted video to its Facebook page.

It has since racked up more than 14-million views

