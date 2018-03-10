U.S. & WORLD

Las Vegas shooting victims to benefit from gunman's estate

EMBED </>More Videos

Las Vegas shooting victims to benefit from gunman's estate. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on March 10, 2018. (WPVI)

The families of the 58 victims of last year's Las Vegas mass shooting will benefit from the gunman's estate.

Stephen Paddock's assets will be divided among all of the families.

In a one-page court document, Paddock's mother handed over her rights to the estate to all of the victims.

It's unclear how much his estate is worth but attorneys say he has at least two homes, valued at about one-million dollars.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldlas vegaslas vegas mass shooting
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Man steals car from date to go on another date
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
6abc Speakers Bureau Request Form
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Man given car after 20-mile walk to first day of work
2 CVS workers lose jobs after cops called on black customer
Mayor apologizes after Muslim children denied pool access
More Society
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Show More
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
More News