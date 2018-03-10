SOCIETY

Christina Grimmie foundation launch to take place in Voorhees

EMBED </>More Videos

Christina Grimmie foundation launch to take place in Voorhees. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on March 10, 2018. (WPVI)

VOORHEES, N.J. (WPVI) --
A special event is planned in Camden County, New Jersey in honor of Christina Grimmie.

Grimmie, a 22-year-old New Jersey native and fan favorite from The Voice, was shot and killed while signing autographs after a concert in Orlando, Florida in 2016.

The Christina Grimmie Foundation was created last year to support families impacted by the tragedy of gun violence or those affected by the diagnosis of breast cancer.

Today the East Coast launch of the foundation will take place in Voorhees.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyn.j. newsnew jersey newsgun violence
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
6abc Speakers Bureau Request Form
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Man given car after 20-mile walk to first day of work
2 CVS workers lose jobs after cops called on black customer
Mayor apologizes after Muslim children denied pool access
More Society
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Show More
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
More News