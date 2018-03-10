U.S. & WORLD

Mattel introduces new "inspiring women" Barbie dolls

Mattel introduces new "inspiring women" Barbie dolls. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on March 10, 2018. (WPVI)

Mattel has introduced a new batch of Barbie dolls based on real-life figures.

There are two lines of the new dolls, the "inspiring women" line based on historical figures, as well as new additions to its "shero" line for inspiration contemporary women.

The new dolls come after Mattel surveyed 8,000 mothers around the globe, and found that 86-percent are worried about role models for their daughters.

