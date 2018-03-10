AMERICAN IDOL

'American Idol' judges weigh in on what it takes to make a star

EMBED </>More Videos

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan look forward to learning about the contestants'journeys and finding the next "American Idol." (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (WPVI) --
Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan bring their knowledge, experience and humor to the judges' table on "American Idol." They developed an easy chemistry right away, but the judges don't want the focus to be on them.

They want the spotlight to be on the talented young people trying to get their big break in show business.

So just what makes an "American Idol?"
"I always say it goes back to the old school. What's your style? You got a style?" said Richie. "That means you'll be around for a while, OK? If you're a singer, maybe, maybe not. But stylists are the people that last forever."

"I borrow it from Lionel but he calls it instant identity," said Perry. "Honestly, it is about your own imprint, your own personality, and for me personally, I don't want to hear the music, I want to feel the music."

Bryan says he's looking for a performer that has that almost indescribable "it" quality.
"Are you 'it' when you walk in the room? When you open your mouth are you 'it?' When you get in front of that TV, do you just have it?" said Bryan.

"It is really about the contestant and we're just here to support them and to elevate them," said Perry. "And to really make a true American dream come to life again."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenttelevisionamerican idolentertainment
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AMERICAN IDOL
American Idol Live! Tour 2018 Ticket Sweepstakes
Next season's 'American Idol' bus tour dates announced
And the next 'American Idol' is...
Watch: Meet the 2018 American Idol winner
Local American Idol singers shine in finale
More american idol
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Bruce Springsteen surprises audience at Billy Joel concert
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Demi Lovato Sweepstakes
Becca visits her final 4 men's hometowns
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Show More
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
More News