Woman struck, killed by minivan in South Philadelphia

Police say a woman was killed and at least two others are hospitalized after being struck by a minivan in South Philadelphia Saturday.It happened around 4:30 p.m. near 23rd and Jackson streets.Rhonda Carter was driving to church when the driver ripped through."It was like he couldn't stop. So he kind of pushed my car, and I got out of the way, and he barreled down the street," Carter said.The driver went on to hit more vehicles, injuring more drivers and passengers. Then police say he killed a 46-year-old female pedestrian Maria Jacovelli near Passayunk Avenue, and went on to hit more vehicles.Jacovelli was waiting for a ride after buying birthday party supplies for her 2-year-old grandson. Her 18-year-old daughter was standing next to her."Out of nowhere the car comes up. It was smoking and had already been hit," said Melissa Flocco. " I remember running. She pushed me and I fell, I was on my hands and knees and the car kept going."Witnesses say he was driving at an estimated 70 miles per hour.Yvette Bennett tells us her brother-in-law was among those injured in the incident. He was hit while in his pickup truck."I'm just hoping my brother-in-law is going to be OK. I feel sorry for the family of the woman, but I hope my brother-in-law will be OK." Bennett said.At least two other people were injured in the incident and taken to area hospitals.The operator of the minivan was transported by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.Police initially told Action News that the driver was fleeing the scene of the initial crash when the fatal incident occurred. However, investigators now say they believe the driver suffered a medical emergency behind the wheel, and was not fleeing the scene.Philadelphia police say there are no charges at this time, but say the incident is still under investigation.-----